South Bend breakfast spots you'll love

SEAFOOD
Bantam Chicken and Seafood
1902 South Bend Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|The Reiff Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, harissa mayo, sweet and spicy pickles, on a brioche bun
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy sauce, dill pickle.
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
1 large buttermilk biscuit
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Allie's Cafe & Catering
2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend
|Popular items
|Hot Roast Beef Manhattan
|$10.99
Tender roast beef, heaping pile of mashed potatoes all covered in brown gravy.
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$9.99
Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.
|Meat Lovers Omelet
|$9.49
Diced ham, sausage and bacon make this meat lovers omelets a perfect choice. Add your favorite cheese to complete the masterpiece.