Curry in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve curry
SMOKED SALMON
Fiddler's Hearth
127 N Main Street, South Bend
|Indian Curry
|$15.00
Seasonal veggies in house-made curry sauce over barley.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
|Curry Chicken
|$13.00
Sliced white meat chicken, green pepper & onion stir-fried with a spicy yellow curry sauce
|Curry Chicken (Lunch)
|$8.00
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Tofu Curry
|$13.50
Fried tofu with carrot, bell pepper mix, broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage,
Thai basil leaves, and mushroom in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with Jasmine rice
|Red Curry (Gang dang)
|$13.50
Sliced chicken with sliced bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice
