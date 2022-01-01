Curry in South Bend

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Bend restaurants that serve curry

Fiddler's Hearth image

SMOKED SALMON

Fiddler's Hearth

127 N Main Street, South Bend

Avg 4.3 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Indian Curry$15.00
Seasonal veggies in house-made curry sauce over barley.
More about Fiddler's Hearth
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

119 N Michigan St, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken$13.00
Sliced white meat chicken, green pepper & onion stir-fried with a spicy yellow curry sauce
Curry Chicken (Lunch)$8.00
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
Item pic

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Curry$13.50
Fried tofu with carrot, bell pepper mix, broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage,
Thai basil leaves, and mushroom in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with Jasmine rice
Red Curry (Gang dang)$13.50
Sliced chicken with sliced bamboo shoots and Thai basil leaves in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Tofu Curry$13.50
Fried tofu with carrots, bell pepper mix, broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage, and mushrooms in Thai spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of Jasmine rice
More about Cinco 5 International

