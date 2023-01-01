Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Po boy in
South Bend
/
South Bend
/
Po Boy
South Bend restaurants that serve po boy
SANDWICHES
Fatbird
103 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
Avg 4.3
(434 reviews)
Po' Boy
$16.99
More about Fatbird
O’Rourke’s Public House - 1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103
1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103, South Bend
No reviews yet
Shrimp Po'Boy
$10.99
More about O’Rourke’s Public House - 1044 E Angela Blvd,Ste 103
Browse other tasty dishes in South Bend
Tiramisu
Taco Salad
Chili
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheesecake
Dumplings
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Mushroom Soup
More near South Bend to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(234 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston