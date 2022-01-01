Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve quesadillas

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Allie's Cafe & Catering

2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.5 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$7.25
Soft burrito shell grilled with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onion, sausage and mushrooms with your choice of potato.
More about Allie's Cafe & Catering
Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
#33 Quesadilla$14.00
Shrimp, steak, chicken with mixed cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro. Served your choice of side
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, bell pepper mix, onions, fresh jalapeño, tomato. Caramelized in a special sauce. Served with your choice of side
Mexican Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, refried beans, fresh jalapeño, tomato, onions. Served with a side of guacamole, rice and beans
More about Cinco 5 International

