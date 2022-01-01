Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in South Bend

Go
South Bend restaurants
Toast

South Bend restaurants that serve fried rice

Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$6.00
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

119 N Michigan St, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok Fried Rice$13.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, bean sprouts & carrot
Yang Chow Fried Rice$14.00
A combination of shrimp, chicken & beef, stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, carrot & diced ham. Cooked without soy sauce
Side Fried Rice$3.00
Pint. Contains: Egg, carrot, peas and onion. No customization
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in South Bend

Dumplings

Pad Thai

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Curry

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More near South Bend to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston