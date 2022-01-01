Fried rice in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Crooked Ewe Brewery
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$6.00
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
|Wok Fried Rice
|$13.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2), stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, bean sprouts & carrot
|Yang Chow Fried Rice
|$14.00
A combination of shrimp, chicken & beef, stir-fried with egg, onion, peas, carrot & diced ham. Cooked without soy sauce
|Side Fried Rice
|$3.00
Pint. Contains: Egg, carrot, peas and onion. No customization