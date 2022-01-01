Burritos in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Allie's Cafe & Catering
2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
A soft burrito shell stuffed with sausage, onions. peppers, eggs, cheese and American fries, topped with Allie's homemade sausage gravy.
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.00
Mixed cheese, grilled asparagus, spinach, bell pepper mix, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.50
Mixed cheese, grilled asparagus, spinach, bell pepper mix, lettuce, tomato. Served with a choice of side
|Burrito
|$10.00
Choice of protein in a flour tortilla with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and beans