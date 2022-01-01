Burritos in South Bend

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allie's Cafe & Catering image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Allie's Cafe & Catering

2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.5 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
A soft burrito shell stuffed with sausage, onions. peppers, eggs, cheese and American fries, topped with Allie's homemade sausage gravy.
More about Allie's Cafe & Catering
Cinco 5 International image

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$10.00
Mixed cheese, grilled asparagus, spinach, bell pepper mix, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Veggie Burrito$9.50
Mixed cheese, grilled asparagus, spinach, bell pepper mix, lettuce, tomato. Served with a choice of side
Burrito$10.00
Choice of protein in a flour tortilla with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and beans
More about Cinco 5 International

