Pad thai in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve pad thai

Crooked Ewe Brewery image

 

Crooked Ewe Brewery

1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$14.00
ginger + cashew + daikon + bell pepper + carrot + rice ribbons + one hour egg
More about Crooked Ewe Brewery
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

119 N Michigan St, South Bend

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$14.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2) & flat Thai rice noodles, stir-fried with egg & vegetables in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce, served with ground peanuts & lime on the side
More about Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
Item pic

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, chicken, egg,
bean sprouts, mix onions, tofu, chopped radish. Cooked in a special Thai tamarind base sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, mix onion, tofu, chopped sweet radish. Cooked in a special Thai tamarind base sauce.. Topped with crushed peanuts
More about Cinco 5 International

