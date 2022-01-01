Pad thai in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve pad thai
Crooked Ewe Brewery
1047 Lincoln Way East, South Bend
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
ginger + cashew + daikon + bell pepper + carrot + rice ribbons + one hour egg
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
119 N Michigan St, South Bend
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables, tofu (+$2) or combo of meats (+$2) & flat Thai rice noodles, stir-fried with egg & vegetables in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce, served with ground peanuts & lime on the side
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, chicken, egg,
bean sprouts, mix onions, tofu, chopped radish. Cooked in a special Thai tamarind base sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
