Taco salad in South Bend

South Bend restaurants
South Bend restaurants that serve taco salad

Cinco 5 International image

 

Cinco 5 International

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with salad mix, thin shredded carrots, and topped with mixed cheese, avocado and sour cream
More about Cinco 5 International
Item pic

 

Tossed Togo

2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad - LARGE$17.00
Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips, Doritos - taco dressing
Taco Salad - SMALL$10.00
Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips, Doritos - taco dressing
More about Tossed Togo

