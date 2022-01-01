Taco salad in South Bend
South Bend restaurants that serve taco salad
Cinco 5 International
112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with salad mix, thin shredded carrots, and topped with mixed cheese, avocado and sour cream
Tossed Togo
2022 South Bend Ave., South Bend
|Taco Salad - LARGE
|$17.00
Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips, Doritos - taco dressing
|Taco Salad - SMALL
|$10.00
Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, red onion, Cheddar, avocado, lime sour cream drizzle, seasoned ground beef, tricolor tortilla strips, Doritos - taco dressing