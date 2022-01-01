Pumpkin pies in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|SWEET - PUMPKIN PIE
|$6.25
Two Fat Cats Bakery - South Portland
740 Broadway, Portland
|7" Pumpkin Pie
|$17.95
Perfectly spiced, classic pumpkin pie in our classic buttery crust.
|Pumpkin & Maple Whoopie Pies
|$3.99
Delicious pumpkin whoopie cakes with a creamy maple filling. Made with REAL Maine Maple Syrup!