South Saint Paul restaurants you'll love

More about Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse Shard 1
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse Shard 1
456 Concord Exchange S, South Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Chophouse Club
|$13.95
turkey, ham, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough. add avocado $2. with pickles & choice of kettle chips, tater tots, fries, fruit or coleslaw. substitute side with a mixed greens or caesar salad $2.
|Rotisserie Chicken Melt
|$14.95
thick-cut bacon, smoked gouda & garlic mayo on grilled sourdough with pickles & choice of kettle chips, tater tots, fries, fruit or coleslaw. substitute side with a mixed greens or caesar salad $2.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.95
choice of dry rubbed, buffalo or whisky-glazed with choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
More about Hilltop International Cuisine
Hilltop International Cuisine
417 Marie Avenue, South Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Hilltop Sampler
|$8.99
Avocado, hummus served with seasoned Injera
|Hilltop Ethiopian Specials
|$34.99
Meat Combo
|Famous Hilltop Meatloaf With Misser
|$18.00
Served With Lentil Stew, Mashed Potato, Mushroom,Gravy, Grilled Onions And Fresh Buttered Corn
More about Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse 2
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse 2
456 Concord Exchange S, South Saint Paul