Salmon in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$21.99
Romaine topped with fresh grilled salmon, julienne carrots, avocado and cherry tomatoes, accompanied with our ginger cilantro vinaigrette.
Blackened Salmon Burger$15.99
Blackened salmon, pan-seared with lettuce, lemon caper aioli, pineapple mango salsa on a buttery brioche toasted bun. Served with fries.
Blackened Salmon Burger$14.99
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

102 Buck Road, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Salmon Salad$22.00
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

