Salmon in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Salmon Salad
|$21.99
Romaine topped with fresh grilled salmon, julienne carrots, avocado and cherry tomatoes, accompanied with our ginger cilantro vinaigrette.
|Blackened Salmon Burger
|$15.99
Blackened salmon, pan-seared with lettuce, lemon caper aioli, pineapple mango salsa on a buttery brioche toasted bun. Served with fries.
|Blackened Salmon Burger
|$14.99