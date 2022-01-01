Taco salad in Sparks
Sparks restaurants that serve taco salad
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks
|Pollo Taco Salad
|$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free