Taco salad in Sparks

Sparks restaurants
Sparks restaurants that serve taco salad

Taco Salad image

 

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

1250 Disc Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Pollo Taco Salad image

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo Taco Salad$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends

