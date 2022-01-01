Tacos in Sparks
Sparks restaurants that serve tacos
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.
950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks
|Carolina Tacos
|$6.99
Pulled Pork Tacos Topped Slaw and Served With Baked Beans & Tater Tots
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks
|TWO - Flour Taco
|$14.99
Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
|#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos
|$12.99
Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|KIDS TACO
|$7.99
Kids taco served in a hard corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and mild salsa.
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks
|Roasted Veggie Tacos
|$15.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
|Add Taco (1)
|Add Taco (1)