Tacos in Sparks

Sparks restaurants
Sparks restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carolina Tacos$6.99
Pulled Pork Tacos Topped Slaw and Served With Baked Beans & Tater Tots
More about Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.
#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos image

 

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

1250 Disc Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
TWO - Flour Taco$14.99
Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos$12.99
Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
KIDS TACO$7.99
Kids taco served in a hard corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and mild salsa.
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Veggie Tacos$15.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
Add Taco (1)
Add Taco (1)
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Ono - Prater

663 N. McCarran Blvd., Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$4.50
More about Loco Ono - Prater

