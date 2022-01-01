Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Spicewood
/
Spicewood
/
Spaghetti
Spicewood restaurants that serve spaghetti
The Lighthouse on the Lake
513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff
No reviews yet
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$17.95
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Sorellina - Spicewood
23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood
Avg 4.6
(119 reviews)
Curried Spaghetti Squash
$12.00
More about Pizzeria Sorellina - Spicewood
Browse other tasty dishes in Spicewood
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chili
Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
More near Spicewood to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Leander
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston