Spaghetti in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants
Spicewood restaurants that serve spaghetti

The Lighthouse on the Lake image

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.95
Pizzeria Sorellina image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Sorellina - Spicewood

23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Spaghetti Squash$12.00
Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
