Pies in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants
Spicewood restaurants that serve pies

The Lighthouse on the Lake image

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Meringue Pie$8.95
French Silk Chocolate Pie$8.95
A silky smooth chocolate pie.
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Sorellina

23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Pie (NO CHEESE)$9.00
Tomato sauce only, no cheese.
Brunch Pie Sat & Sun Only until 2pm$16.50
smoked ricotta / soft cooked farm egg / choice of our house pork belly bacon or our house breakfast sausage / cherry tomatoes / Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Pizzeria Sorellina
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Angel's Icehouse

21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Ice Box Pie$8.00
Frito Pie$10.00
queso & chili served on the side for togo
More about Angel's Icehouse

