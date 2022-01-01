Pies in Spicewood
Spicewood restaurants that serve pies
The Lighthouse on the Lake
513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$8.95
|French Silk Chocolate Pie
|$8.95
A silky smooth chocolate pie.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Sorellina
23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood
|Red Pie (NO CHEESE)
|$9.00
Tomato sauce only, no cheese.
|Brunch Pie Sat & Sun Only until 2pm
|$16.50
smoked ricotta / soft cooked farm egg / choice of our house pork belly bacon or our house breakfast sausage / cherry tomatoes / Parmigiano Reggiano