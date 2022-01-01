Tacos in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants that serve tacos

Frontyard Food Co. image

 

Frontyard Food Co.

4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Juicy home made pulled pork tacos with cilantro and queso fresco served on locally made 100% heirloom artisan corn tortillas, topped with house made slaw and salsa verde
More about Frontyard Food Co.
Swimpark Bar&Grill image

 

Swimpark Bar&Grill

2208 Seabiscuit CoveSte 132, Spicewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos$12.00
2 Blackened Tilapia Filet with house made Slaw with Citrus Aioli - served with fries
Breakfast Taco$4.00
1 breakfast taco of your choice from: egg, bacon and cheese - egg, sausage and cheese - egg, potato and cheese.
**ONLY AVAILABLE Saturday & Sunday FROM 10:00am to 3:00pm**
More about Swimpark Bar&Grill

