Mac and cheese in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
Lord Stanley's
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Topped with parmesan cheese. Add a protein for $4.
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane
|Kids' mac 'n cheese pizza
|$6.50
Kid sized pizza with ranch and mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under. GF option not available.
|Kids' mac 'n cheese
|$5.50
Cup of mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$11.00
Macaroni with a rich, creamy house cashew cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs. SF
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Gourmet Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Rigatoni noodles tossed in our house-made cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and green onions. Served with garlic toast.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
It's the cheesiest!
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
|Lexi's Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Rotini tossed in house-made cheddar-bacon cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and green onions.
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
Complete with fries and a treat.
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.75
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
