Mac and cheese in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Kids Mac and Cheese image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Lord Stanley's image

 

Lord Stanley's

108 N. Washington St. Suite 101, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Topped with parmesan cheese. Add a protein for $4.
More about Lord Stanley's
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria image

 

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids' mac 'n cheese pizza$6.50
Kid sized pizza with ranch and mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under. GF option not available.
Kids' mac 'n cheese$5.50
Cup of mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under.
Mac 'n Cheese$11.00
Macaroni with a rich, creamy house cashew cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs. SF
More about Allie's Vegan Pizzeria
Kids Mac and Cheese image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gourmet Mac & Cheese$15.00
Rigatoni noodles tossed in our house-made cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and green onions. Served with garlic toast.
Kids Mac & Cheese
It's the cheesiest!
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
The Fieldhouse Pizza North image

 

The Fieldhouse Pizza North

4423 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lexi's Mac & Cheese$13.00
Rotini tossed in house-made cheddar-bacon cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes and green onions.
More about The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley image

 

Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley

2315 N Argonne Rd, Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.95
Complete with fries and a treat.
More about Longhorn Barbecue - Spokane Valley
Kids Mac and Cheese image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
KIDS MAC & CHEESE image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

9265 N Nevada St, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.75
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
More about Hops n Drops
KIDS MAC & CHEESE image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.75
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
More about Hops n Drops

