Springfield pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Springfield

Maso Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Maso Pizza Bar

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Monica Healthy$15.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
12" Caprese$16.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
14"Pollo Inferno$18.00
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps
More about Maso Pizza Bar
Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
CALZONE$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side House Salad$4.00
12" Medi$17.00
12" Cheese$15.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
More about Pappos Pizzeria

