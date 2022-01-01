Springfield pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Springfield
More about Maso Pizza Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
Maso Pizza Bar
Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield
|Popular items
|12" Monica Healthy
|$15.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
|12" Caprese
|$16.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
|14"Pollo Inferno
|$18.00
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|Popular items
|ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
|CALZONE
|$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
|12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$4.00
|12" Medi
|$17.00
|12" Cheese
|$15.00
More about Pappos Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|Popular items
|ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
|14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
|$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings