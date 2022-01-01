Potstickers in Springfield

Springfield restaurants that serve potstickers

The Wok on Scenic image

 

The Wok on Scenic

4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.2 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pot Stickers$4.00
More about The Wok on Scenic
China Wok image

 

China Wok

334 N west bypass, Springfield

Avg 3.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pot Stickers$3.99
More about China Wok

