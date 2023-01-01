Carne asada in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Aroma Cafe!
Aroma Cafe!
6969 Hechinger Dr, Springfield
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
Thin cut grilled steak served with sweet plantains, rice and beans
More about La Taqueria DC
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Taqueria DC
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield
|Kids Taco de Carne Asada
|$8.00
Carne Asada soft taco served with rice and beans
|CARNE ASADA FRIES
|$13.99
Crispy French fries covered in queso and carne asada, topped with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and scallions