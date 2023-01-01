Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Aroma Cafe!

6969 Hechinger Dr, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$14.99
Thin cut grilled steak served with sweet plantains, rice and beans
More about Aroma Cafe!
La Taqueria DC image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Taqueria DC

7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Taco de Carne Asada$8.00
Carne Asada soft taco served with rice and beans
CARNE ASADA FRIES$13.99
Crispy French fries covered in queso and carne asada, topped with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and scallions
More about La Taqueria DC

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Pies

Salmon

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Salmon Salad

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Rice Noodles

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (483 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (87 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (493 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (367 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1217 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston