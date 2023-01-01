Tacos in Stafford
Stafford restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Southwest Fwy
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Southwest Fwy
11940 Southwest Fwy, Meadows Place
|Pork Single Taco
|$2.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Chicken Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Tacos Chicken
|$8.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
11555 W. Airport Blvd., Meadows Place
|Fiesta Tacos
|$12.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce