Waffles in Steamboat Springs

The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.49
Our Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and butter.
|Maddy's Waffle
|$6.49
A half a Belgian waffle. Served with one scrambled egg and choice of meat.
|Patriot Waffle Combo
|$15.49
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and your choice of meat.
Yampa Valley Kitchen
207 9th Street, Steamboat Springs
|Belgian Waffle
|$15.00
fresh fruit, granola, chantillty cream, powdered sugar
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|The Bacon Waffle
|$12.95
One malted waffle with lots of bacon Cooked inside. Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar.
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.95
Topped with honey butter & powdered sugar