Chicken sandwiches in Stratford

Stratford restaurants
Stratford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cricket Car Hop

900 Access Rd, Stratford

Avg 4.5 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.69
Chicken Sandwich$5.69
No Meat Chicken Sandwich$5.99
More about Cricket Car Hop
Little Pub Food Truck

10 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Deep fried chicken breast topped with buttermilk ranch-pickle slaw and a drizzle of little pub chipotle spiked hot honey
More about Little Pub Food Truck
Little Pub

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Birds n’ Bees Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack, cherrywood smoked bacon, frizzled onions. sliced jalapeños, and little pub honey Dijon aioli
More about Little Pub

