Sliders in Stratford

Stratford restaurants
Stratford restaurants that serve sliders

Little Pub Food Truck

60 Beach Drive, Lordship

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICK'N WAFFLE SLIDERS$14.00
Crispy fried chicken and bacon on three mini waffles smothered in bacon cinnamon butter
More about Little Pub Food Truck
Little Pub Six - Stratford

9 Washington Parkway, Stratford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slider and Fries$9.00
Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.
Chesapeake Sliders$16.00
Lump crabcake sliders topped with honey curry aioli and served with a pile of crispy French fries
Cheeseburger Slider$14.00
One cheddar, one swiss, one american
More about Little Pub Six - Stratford

