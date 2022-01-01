Sliders in Stratford
Little Pub Food Truck
60 Beach Drive, Lordship
|CHICK'N WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken and bacon on three mini waffles smothered in bacon cinnamon butter
Little Pub Six - Stratford
9 Washington Parkway, Stratford
|Slider and Fries
|$9.00
Most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if they're feeling hungry.
|Chesapeake Sliders
|$16.00
Lump crabcake sliders topped with honey curry aioli and served with a pile of crispy French fries
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$14.00
One cheddar, one swiss, one american