Pierogies in Strongsville
Strongsville restaurants that serve pierogies
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE
|Pierogi
Mashed Potato Base, Carmelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Sour Cream on the side
More about Johnny J's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Cheese Pierogie Dinner
|$12.49
5 Cheese and potato pierogies with sautéed onions, bacon and sour cream, served with two sides.
Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”.