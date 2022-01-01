Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Sykesville

Go
Sykesville restaurants
Toast

Sykesville restaurants that serve cannolis

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli Cake$13.00
Cannoli$6.00
More about Basta Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Amante Pizza & Pasta

21 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$7.50
Italian Cannoli Shell stuffed with homemade cannoli cream & baby chocolate chips
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Sykesville

Shrimp Salad

Scallops

Pudding

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Chicken Piccata

Cheesecake

Map

More near Sykesville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston