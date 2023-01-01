Noodle soup in Syosset
Syosset restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Danny's Chinese Kitchen- Syosset -
Danny's Chinese Kitchen- Syosset -
113 Jackson Avenue, Syosset
|Seafood Dumpling and Vegetable Noodle Soup 海鮮餃菜麵湯
|$12.65
Seafood dumplings, egg noodles, spinach. Plain broth served on the side
|Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup w Vegetable 雞餃菜麵湯
|$12.30
Chicken dumplings, egg noodle, spinach. Plain broth served on the side
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup 雞麵湯 小
|$3.75
Shredded chicken, lo mein noodles, scallions in a wonton broth