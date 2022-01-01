Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

Rhein Haus Tacoma

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Marinated grilled pork, avocado salsa, pineapple, diced onion, cilantro, habanero hot sauce.
More about Rhein Haus Tacoma
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.25
More about Brewers Row

