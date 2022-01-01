Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Al pastor tacos in
Tacoma
/
Tacoma
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Tacoma restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Rhein Haus Tacoma
649 Division Ave, Tacoma
No reviews yet
Al Pastor Tacos
$13.00
Marinated grilled pork, avocado salsa, pineapple, diced onion, cilantro, habanero hot sauce.
More about Rhein Haus Tacoma
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
Avg 4.6
(645 reviews)
Al Pastor Taco
$4.25
More about Brewers Row
