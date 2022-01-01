Cobb salad in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve cobb salad
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Baby greens, black forest ham, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber topped with cheddar cheese & cracked pepper with a side of ranch dressing.
Coopers Food and Drink
5928 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Fresh salad mix topped with grilled chicken, egg, tomato, avocado, ble cheese crumbles, bacon and black olives
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|NW Cobb Salad
|$14.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.