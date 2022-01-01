Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.50
Baby greens, black forest ham, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber topped with cheddar cheese & cracked pepper with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Item pic

 

Coopers Food and Drink

5928 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.00
Fresh salad mix topped with grilled chicken, egg, tomato, avocado, ble cheese crumbles, bacon and black olives
More about Coopers Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NW Cobb Salad$14.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Chicken Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, red onion, tomato, avocado, and bleu cheese crumble.
More about Katie Downs

