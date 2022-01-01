Burritos in Teaneck

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Mi Rancho - Teaneck

299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Mi rancho Burrito Shrimp$16.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp vegetables served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
Mi Rancho Supreme Burrito$17.00
combination of chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables ranchera sauce and cheese on top
Mi Rancho Burrito$15.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
The Humble Toast

1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$22.00
basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli
Machaca Beef Burrito$19.00
Shredded beef ,basmati rice ,guacamole ,pico de gallo ,spicy mayo.
More about The Humble Toast

