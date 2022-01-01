Burritos in Teaneck
Teaneck restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Mi Rancho - Teaneck
299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Mi rancho Burrito Shrimp
|$16.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp vegetables served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
|Mi Rancho Supreme Burrito
|$17.00
combination of chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetables ranchera sauce and cheese on top
|Mi Rancho Burrito
|$15.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
More about The Humble Toast
The Humble Toast
1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck
|Burrito Bowl
|$22.00
basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli
|Machaca Beef Burrito
|$19.00
Shredded beef ,basmati rice ,guacamole ,pico de gallo ,spicy mayo.