Coleslaw in
Tehachapi
/
Tehachapi
/
Coleslaw
Tehachapi restaurants that serve coleslaw
Henry's Cafe
550 Tucker Road, D, Tehachapi
No reviews yet
Side of Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Henry's Cafe
The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive
29541 Rollingoak Drive, Tehachapi
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips w/ Coleslaw
$16.00
More about The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive
