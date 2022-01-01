Chili in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve chili
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mad Madeline's Grill
28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Chili Relleno Burger
|$20.89
Our Award-Winning Burger with Chile Relleno stuffed with three kinds of cheese and spices, El Pato Mexican sauce, pepper jack cheese, red onion, tomato, and mayonnaise.
|Chili & Cheddar Cheese Burger
|$12.89
4 oz of our chili with no beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.89
1/2 Lb fries with 4 oz of our famous chili with no beans and shredded cheddar cheese