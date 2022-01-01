Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Temecula

Go
Temecula restaurants
Toast

Temecula restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mad Madeline's Grill

28495 Old Town Front St, Temecula

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Relleno Burger$20.89
Our Award-Winning Burger with Chile Relleno stuffed with three kinds of cheese and spices, El Pato Mexican sauce, pepper jack cheese, red onion, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Chili & Cheddar Cheese Burger$12.89
4 oz of our chili with no beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$5.89
1/2 Lb fries with 4 oz of our famous chili with no beans and shredded cheddar cheese
More about Mad Madeline's Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Alberto's Mexican Food - Temecula Pkwy

31940 Temecula Parkway C-4, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI RELLENO BURRITO$7.99
More about Alberto's Mexican Food - Temecula Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Temecula

Carne Asada

Steak Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Mushroom Burgers

Carne Asada Burritos

Cappuccino

Chicken Burgers

Map

More near Temecula to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston