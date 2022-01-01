Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

Scramble - Tempe

1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$12.49
Blue corn & quinoa chips, spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, 3 eggs, cheddar cheese and seasoned black beans with fresh pico de gallo
More about Scramble - Tempe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12. Huevos Rancheros Dinner$14.95
Two eggs scrambled with diced onions, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Topped with our green sauce and served with two sides of your choice and a flour tortilla.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Fruit Salad

Greek Salad

Fudge Brownies

Hash Browns

Fried Pickles

Flan

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston