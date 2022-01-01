Huevos rancheros in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Scramble - Tempe
1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.49
Blue corn & quinoa chips, spicy AZ Fresh chorizo, 3 eggs, cheddar cheese and seasoned black beans with fresh pico de gallo
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|12. Huevos Rancheros Dinner
|$14.95
Two eggs scrambled with diced onions, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Topped with our green sauce and served with two sides of your choice and a flour tortilla.