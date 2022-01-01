Paninis in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve paninis
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Postino South Tempe
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Annex
615 South College Avenue, Tempe
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
