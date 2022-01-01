Paninis in Tempe

Half Panini + Half Salad image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
More about Postino South Tempe
Roasted Turkey Panini image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Postino Annex

