Tamales in Tempe

Barrio Queen

31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
Tamale Trio$19.00
Combinations of our Traditional tamales. Pork chile verde topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, chicken in red salsa topped with a three pepper red sauce, vegetarian with Oaxaca cheese and topped with our Queen's cream sauce.
Served with Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chile Pork Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
Tinga Chicken Tamales for Rogelio$20.00
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
To help Rogelio’s family during this difficult time, Four Peaks will be selling homemade tamales and donating proceeds to Rogelio’s family. Tamales will be available for preorder beginning Friday, December 17, and available for pick-up at the pub on Tuesday the 21st. Please join us on Tuesday, December 21, from noon to 5 pm to help us celebrate the life and memory of a truly great man.
****PICKUP BEGINS TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST****
