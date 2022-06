Made From Scratch – First we make a Roux, (ours is a Blond Roux, lighter in color, thicker in texture, richer in taste), with the Holy Trinity (Celery, Onions, Bell Peppers) & da Pope (Garlic), Shredded Chicken, House-Made Chicken Stock, Andouille Sausage, your choice of White Rice or Cilantro-Lime Rice