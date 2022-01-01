Shrimp tacos in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about FishBonz Grill - Torrance
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Alacarte Grilled Shrimp Taco (WILD)
|$3.49
|Grilled Shrimp 2 Taco Combo (WILD)
|$9.99
|Rockin' Shrimp 2 Taco Combo
|$10.99
More about Local Kitchen - 1321 Sartori Ave
Local Kitchen - 1321 Sartori Ave
1321 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.75
Crisp panko dusted shrimp, fried golden and folded in warm corn tortillas with citrus slaw, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and signature taco sauce. Served with chips, salsa, and our cantina beans