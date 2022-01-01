Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

a10d0400-abfc-4c96-b160-0bd6984dd351 image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill - Torrance

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Alacarte Grilled Shrimp Taco (WILD)$3.49
Grilled Shrimp 2 Taco Combo (WILD)$9.99
Rockin' Shrimp 2 Taco Combo$10.99
Local Kitchen - 1321 Sartori Ave

1321 Sartori Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.75
Crisp panko dusted shrimp, fried golden and folded in warm corn tortillas with citrus slaw, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and signature taco sauce. Served with chips, salsa, and our cantina beans
