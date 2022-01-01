Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Towson

Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Charles Village Pub & Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charles Village Pub & Patio

19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson

Avg 3.9 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$15.99
Blackened tuna with mango salsa on a toasted hawaiian roll
More about Charles Village Pub & Patio
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
Homemade solid white Albacore Tuna salad on toasted Ciabatta served with a side of homemade potato chips and coleslaw.
More about Italian Gardens
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fiji Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

