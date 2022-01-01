Tuna sandwiches in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charles Village Pub & Patio
19 West Pennsylvania Ave, Towson
|Blackened Tuna Sandwich
|$15.99
Blackened tuna with mango salsa on a toasted hawaiian roll
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Italian Gardens
814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Homemade solid white Albacore Tuna salad on toasted Ciabatta served with a side of homemade potato chips and coleslaw.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
16 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Fiji Tuna Sandwich
|$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!