Chicken tenders in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.5 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Dinner$12.00
4 pieces of our battered chicken, served with fries and cooked to a golden brown.
More about Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
Consumer pic

 

RoundHouse BBQ -

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.00
4 crispy chicken tenders.
More about RoundHouse BBQ -
Consumer pic

 

Brewligans Public House - 2385 Fort St

2385 Fort St, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3pc Pickle Brined Chicken Tenders$8.99
Hand-tossed and battered chicken tenderloins. Dill pickle brined and served with one of our many dipping sauces. (Sauces: honey mustard, BBQ, ranch, brewligans buffalo, reaper sauce, Carolina gold, hoisin sesame)
More about Brewligans Public House - 2385 Fort St

