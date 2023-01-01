Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve cobb salad

Round House BBQ image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Round House BBQ

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.00
Our take on the classic layered salad. A bed of fresh lettuce topped with rows of crumbled bacon, smoked turkey breast, pulled chicken, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, and cheese.
More about Round House BBQ
Truago image

SEAFOOD

Truago

2775 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.2 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
D Crab Cake Cobb Salad$23.00
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese & Crab Cakes with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Truago
Consumer pic

 

Round House BBQ2 - 2760 W Jefferson Ave

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
More about Round House BBQ2 - 2760 W Jefferson Ave
Maverick's - Woodhaven image

 

Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd

20970 West Rd, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd

