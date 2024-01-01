Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Club salad in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Club Salad
Trenton restaurants that serve club salad
RoundHouse BBQ + -
2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Salad
$12.00
More about RoundHouse BBQ + -
22118 West Rd - Andy's Pizza & Subs
22118 West Rd, Woodhaven
No reviews yet
Large Club Salad
$8.75
Lettuce, mozzarella, ham, turkey, bacon, and tomatoes
More about 22118 West Rd - Andy's Pizza & Subs
