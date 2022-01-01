Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Chicken Pot Pies

Troy restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake

1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie Large$21.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
Chicken Pot Pie Small$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
8" Heat & Eat Chicken Pot Pie$9.99
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Item pic

 

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

354 John R Road, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Heat and Eat Chicken Pot Pie$9.99
Chicken Pot Pie Small$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
Chicken Pot Pie Large$21.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
More about Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

Hummus

Spaghetti

Baklava

Pretzels

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Cheese Pizza

Chocolate Fudge

Map

More near Troy to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston