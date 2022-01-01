Chicken pot pies in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy
|Chicken Pot Pie Large
|$21.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
|Chicken Pot Pie Small
|$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
|8" Heat & Eat Chicken Pot Pie
|$9.99
More about Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
354 John R Road, Troy
|8" Heat and Eat Chicken Pot Pie
|$9.99
|Chicken Pot Pie Small
|$10.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
|Chicken Pot Pie Large
|$21.99
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.