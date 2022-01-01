Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2900 W. Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.6 (4415 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Naked Fuel Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

Naked Fuel Juice Bar

2976 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Pop Daddy Pretzel$6.95
More about Naked Fuel Juice Bar

Map

Map

