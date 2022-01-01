Greek salad in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve greek salad
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
1937 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
|Side Salad Dressing - Greek
|$0.75
|Sm Greek Salad
|$6.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing · photo is shown topped with chicken breast
|Lg Greek Salad
|$9.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas