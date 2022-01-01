Greek salad in Troy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

WRAPS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria

1937 W Maple Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Side Salad Dressing - Greek$0.75
Sm Greek Salad$6.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing · photo is shown topped with chicken breast
Lg Greek Salad$9.99
Feta · vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · red onions · beets · olives · pepperoncini · Saji Greek dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
