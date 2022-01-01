Lobsters in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
1063 East Long Lake Road, Troy
|Lobster Pot Pie Small
|$14.99
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
More about Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
354 John R Road, Troy
|Lobster Pot Pie Small
|$14.99
