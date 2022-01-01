Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Salmon$9.99
Saji Grilled Salmon Sandwich Combo$15.18
Atlantic salmon · sautéed baby spinach · vine-ripe tomatoes · feta · rice · wrapped in Saj bread · served with your choice of two sides
Saji Grilled Salmon Sandwich$10.99
Atlantic salmon · sautéed baby spinach · vine-ripe tomatoes · feta · rice
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich$12.95
asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.
More about Crispelli's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

708 West Big Beaver Road, Troy

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate$13.95
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

