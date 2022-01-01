Salmon in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve salmon
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
|Sm Salmon
|$9.99
|Saji Grilled Salmon Sandwich Combo
|$15.18
Atlantic salmon · sautéed baby spinach · vine-ripe tomatoes · feta · rice · wrapped in Saj bread · served with your choice of two sides
|Saji Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$10.99
Atlantic salmon · sautéed baby spinach · vine-ripe tomatoes · feta · rice
More about Crispelli's
Crispelli's
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy
|Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich
|$12.95
asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.