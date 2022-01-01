Chicken sandwiches in Troy
Troy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
2149 Crooks Rd, Troy
|Chicken Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
|$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
|Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich
|$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
|Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo
|$12.18
Chicken sajee wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Grilled Sourdough, House made Chicken salad, Spring Mix, and Tomatoes.