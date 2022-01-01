Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Troy

Troy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo$12.18
Chicken sajee wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Grilled Sourdough, House made Chicken salad, Spring Mix, and Tomatoes.
Crispelli's image

 

Crispelli's

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$12.50
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo, or chili garlic mayo.
