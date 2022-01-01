Burritos in Troy
The Breakroom
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Peppers, Chorizo, Eggs, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese blend and Crema.
|Burrito Bowl
|$8.25
Quinoa & Brown Rice, Black beans, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Jack Cheese Blend, Sour Cream
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy
|Burritos lunch
|$13.95
2 flour tortilla burritos grained with house blend cheese
lettuce, pico, cilantro, sour cream and salsa
|Veggie Burrito
|$13.95
Flour Tortilla,Lime Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Fajita veggies, Cheese, pico, lettuce, guacamole, chips & salsa
|Breakfast Burritos
|$9.95
scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped on flour tortilla
2 Burritos per order
included beans & Grilled potatoes