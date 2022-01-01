Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Troy

Go
Troy restaurants
Toast

Troy restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito Bowl image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Breakroom

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182, Troy

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Peppers, Chorizo, Eggs, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese blend and Crema.
Burrito Bowl$8.25
Quinoa & Brown Rice, Black beans, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Jack Cheese Blend, Sour Cream
More about The Breakroom
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burritos lunch$13.95
2 flour tortilla burritos grained with house blend cheese
lettuce, pico, cilantro, sour cream and salsa
Veggie Burrito$13.95
Flour Tortilla,Lime Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Fajita veggies, Cheese, pico, lettuce, guacamole, chips & salsa
Breakfast Burritos$9.95
scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped on flour tortilla
2 Burritos per order
included beans & Grilled potatoes
More about Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Troy

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Pies

Quesadillas

Chili

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Troy to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston