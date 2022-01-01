Garlic bread in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
More about Zona 78
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Zona 78
7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Wood Fired Garlic Bread
|$13.00
Beyond Bread Ciabatta, Garlic Butter
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Garlic Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$10.00
filone toast, butter, garlic, provolone, red sauce
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Fresh-made Cheesy Garlic Bread