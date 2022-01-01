Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread Sticks$6.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Zona 78 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Zona 78

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Fired Garlic Bread$13.00
Beyond Bread Ciabatta, Garlic Butter
More about Zona 78
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Sticks$6.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Cheesy Garlic Bread image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
filone toast, butter, garlic, provolone, red sauce
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Catalina Craft Pizza image

 

Catalina Craft Pizza

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Fresh-made Cheesy Garlic Bread
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Garlic Bread Sticks image

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread Sticks$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Herb & Cheese Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
More about Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Barbacoas

Nachos

Bulgogi

Patty Melts

Pasta Salad

Baby Back Ribs

Avocado Rolls

Fried Rice

