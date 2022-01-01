Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve bean burritos

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe - Tucson, AZ

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheddar Cheese Burrito W/ Chips$7.99
Chicken, Beans, & Cheddar Cheese Burrito W/ Chips$4.49
More about Eclectic Cafe - Tucson, AZ
Consumer pic

 

Juanito’s

708 W Grant Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.05
More about Juanito’s
Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila image

 

Union Hospitality Community Kitchen - Union, Reforma & Proof

4310 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.00
refried pinto beans, monterey jack cheese
served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, cilantro lime rice, or pinto refried beans
More about Union Hospitality Community Kitchen - Union, Reforma & Proof

